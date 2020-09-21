expand
September 21, 2020

Nederland High announces new COVID-19 positive cases for Monday

By PA News

Published 1:58 pm Monday, September 21, 2020

NEDERLAND — More than a half-dozen people at Nederland High School have tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced Monday.

According to a letter from principal Steven Beagle, the school has been notified of seven positive cases.

On Friday, the school announced two positive cases.

It is unclear if those cases involve students, staff or a combination of both.

Parents have been told they will be contacted if their child was deemed in close contact with a positive case.

