expand
Ad Spot

September 21, 2020

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is located at 3324 FM 365 in Nederland.

Raising Cane’s donating 15% of Tuesday sales to hurricane relief

By PA News

Published 1:39 pm Monday, September 21, 2020

NEDERLAND – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, including the 3324 FM 365 location in Nederland, is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday to support communities across Louisiana and Texas impacted by Hurricane Laura.

With help from its loyal Caniacs, Raising Cane’s hopes to raise at least $100,000.

From open to close, participating Raising Cane’s Restaurants across Louisiana and Southeastern Texas will donate 15 percent of the day’s sales to local American Red Cross chapters and SBP, a Louisiana-based disaster resilience and recovery organization whose mission is to shrink the time between disaster and recovery.

“I opened our first Restaurant in Louisiana, so we know firsthand how devastating a hurricane can be and how long it takes for a Community to get back on its feet,” said Raising Cane’s Founder & Co-CEO Todd Graves.

“At Raising Cane’s, we aren’t just a Restaurant, we are a part of each of the Communities we serve. Part of that commitment is to be actively engaged, however possible, and this is one of those times. To make sure our fundraiser makes a difference in these Communities, we are raising funds for the American Red Cross and SBP. Both of these organizations are doing great work to aid these Communities and we are proud to support their efforts.”

Tuesday’s hurricane relief fundraiser is the most recent way Raising Cane’s is actively supporting its Crew, Customers and Communities.

As the nation has battled the COVID-19 crisis, the company has donated thousands of chicken finger meals to frontline healthcare workers and raised more than $500,000 for local healthcare organizations.

“I couldn’t be more proud to tell people I work at Raising Cane’s in Sulphur, Louisiana,” said Restaurant Partner Jerry Goza.

“At Cane’s it’s not talk, we actively support our Communities and partner to be there in good times and the bad. My hometown and many others have been devastated by Hurricane Laura, but we’ll come back stronger. It’s awesome to work for a company that truly cares and is there for us.”

Local

Nederland High announces new COVID-19 positive cases for Monday

Local

Raising Cane’s donating 15% of Tuesday sales to hurricane relief

Groves

Mid-County city managers caution residents ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

Local

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick talks tropical storm expectations, areas of concern

Local

Deputies seek Port Neches man tied sexual assault of a child

Local

MONDAY 10am UPDATE: Tropical Storm Beta path shifts, weather officials say

Beaumont

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Jefferson, 28 other counties in response to Beta

Local

MONDAY 4am UPDATE: Long duration rainfall event expected with Tropical Storm Beta

Local

Hurricane season impacting gas prices. See where Texas stands.

Local

Sandbags available this week across the region

Local

SUNDAY 4pm UPDATE: Flash Flood Watch South of I-10 in Southeast Texas

Local

VIDEO: Mayor Bartie speaks at Sunday morning storm press conference

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Districts across Port Arthur & Mid-County address tropical storm

Local

Mayor Bartie: Those in low-lying areas have time now to leave before storm surge

Local

UPDATE: Mayor issues voluntary evacuation for parts of Port Arthur

Local

SUNDAY 10 AM UPDATE: Beta to hit middle Texas coast as early as Monday

Local

Mayor to talk “possible voluntary evacuation of Port Arthur”

Local

PA Emergency Management Office encourages residents to keep home safe from potential flooding

Local

4 p.m. Saturday update: Beta is stationary, slow west drift expected

Beaumont

Ford Park could again be up for bids, now with proper $43.2M property valuation

Local

Locals share stories of newest SNL funnyman & PNG alum Andrew Dismukes

Groves

Groves auto burglaries lead to stolen gun, wallet & medication

Local

Library welcomes limited patrons, hours as Nederland launches phased reopening

Local

Replacement or Demolition? City Council discusses fate of Tugboat Island