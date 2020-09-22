expand
September 23, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 22, 2020

By PA News

Published 5:40 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Antoinette Payton, 55, of Port Arthur died Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Brittney Daughtry, 34, of Port Arthur died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Emma Clayton, 64, of Port Arthur died Thursday, September 17, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Gertrude Bernard, 90, of Port Arthur died Thursday, September 17, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Willa Mae Dugas, 82, of Port Arthur died Monday, September 21, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Randle Davis, Jr., 56, of Port Arthur died Monday, September 21, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Mary Frances Hebert, 98, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Susie Allen, 83, of Port Arthur, TX died Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Nelda Pool, 91, of Henderson, Texas (formerly of Groves, Texas) died Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Leonard Doyle, Sr., 73, of Groves, Texas died Friday, September 18, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Loranzo “Charles” Carr, 91, of Nederland, Texas passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Port Arthur, Texas. Melancon’s Funeral Home, Nederland, Texas.

Robert “Bob”  Langham, 66, of Port Arthur, Texas died Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home –
Groves.

Tommie Ruth Smith, 81, died Sunday, September 20, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Bernice F. Wolford, 86, of Houston, Texas formerly Port Arthur diedMonday, September 21, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Clara Somerville, 97, of Port Arthur, Texas died Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

