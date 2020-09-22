expand
September 22, 2020

Katlyn Ceja

Groves woman promoted at FivePoint Credit Union

By PA News

Published 12:13 am Tuesday, September 22, 2020

GROVES — Katlyn Ceja has been promoted to member solutions manager for FivePoint Credit Union.

President/CEO Erik M. Shaw made the announcement this week, saying Ceja has been employed with FivePoint for five years.

Her previous roles include teller, traveling member service representative, member solutions specialist and member solutions assistant manager.

She is a graduate of Port Neches-Groves High School and currently resides in Groves with her family.

 

