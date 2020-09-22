Health officials announce Mid-County resident’s death related to COVID-19

Health officials reported the latest local death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Port Arthur and Jefferson County health departments, the victim was a resident of Groves.

Health officials said he was a White male between 75 and 80 years old, and was reported as having underlying health conditions.

This is the first coronavirus-related death reported for the City of Groves.

The health departments recently confirmed five additional Groves residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the city’s total to 275 since testing began this year.

“We emphasize again that COVID-19 is a very serious disease,” a statement from the health departments read. “While 80 percent of individuals who contract COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover, they may spread the disease to people who are at high risk. The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at a much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19.”

At-risk individuals are strongly advised to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and wear a mask when in public.

Port Arthur and Mid-County fatality report:

• April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.

• April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

• April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

• April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.

• May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

• June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.

• June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.

• July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.

• July 9: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

• July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.

• July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.

• July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.

• July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.

• July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.

• July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

• July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.

• July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.

• July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 11: Port Arthur White female, aged 40-45.

• Aug. 11: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60.

• Aug. 11: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 14: Nederland White male, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95.

• Aug. 18: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 18: Port Arthur White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 31: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 31: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.

• Sept. 4: Port Arthur African American male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.

• Sept. 8: Nederland White male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.

• Sept. 9: Nederland White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.

• Sept. 9: Groves White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.