expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2020

C.O. Wilson Middle School in Nederland

Nederland middle schooler removed from school after bringing gun to campus

By PA News

Published 4:40 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

A middle school student in Nederland was removed from the campus after it was reported a gun was brought to school.

The Nederland Independent School District and C.O. Wilson Middle School Principal Tina Oliver made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Oliver said late in the school day school leaders learned a student brought a firearm to school.

“Campus administrators immediately reported it to the Nederland Police Department and the situation was handled quickly,” Oliver said. “Nederland PD will be handling the investigation.”

The student was removed from campus in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said the male fifth grade student has not been arrested, adding detectives will conduct a full investigation and if there was a criminal violation will make appropriate referral to either prosecute or arrest.

According to Porter, it is unknown if the child knew the firearm was in his backpack. Porter said it was actually the student who notified his teacher of the firearm.

Oliver said the safety and well-being of each child is foremost in everything the school does.

“We take very seriously the District’s policy for weapons, look-alike weapons or other dangerous instruments,” she said. “We encourage you to remind your student to always notify a school authority or other adult if they hear or suspect that another student may possess a prohibited item.”

BREAKING NEWS

Nederland middle schooler removed from school after bringing gun to campus

Local

WEATHER 4pm UPDATE: Beta weakens but flash flooding possible

Local

PAISD announces plan to return to in-person instruction

Local

Port Arthur’s operations normal amid weakening Beta’s approach, officials say

Local

VIDEO: Help ID those involved in theft of AR-15 rifle from Port Neches vehicle

Groves

Health officials announce Mid-County resident’s death related to COVID-19

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sophomore Amari Bullard named Memorial High drum major

Local

ELECTION 2020: Groves City Marshal, challenger talk city’s drug problem, solutions

Local

Port Arthur prioritizes Laura trash, limb pick-up ahead of Beta

Local

Free legal assistance for low-income individuals affected by Tropical Storm Beta

Groves

Groves woman promoted at FivePoint Credit Union

Beaumont

Area woman named to Texas appraisal management advisory board

Local

Local group gives support to Orange church

Local

TUESDAY 10am UPDATE: Beta weakens to tropical depression; local impact expected

Local

TUESDAY 4am UPDATE: Tropical storm force winds expected

Local

MONDAY 4pm UPDATE: Beta getting more disorganized

Local

Nederland High announces new COVID-19 positive cases for Monday

Local

Raising Cane’s donating 15% of Tuesday sales to hurricane relief

Groves

Mid-County city managers caution residents ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

Local

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick talks tropical storm expectations, areas of concern

Local

Deputies seek Port Neches man tied to sexual assault of a child

Local

MONDAY 10am UPDATE: Tropical Storm Beta path shifts, weather officials say

Beaumont

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Jefferson, 28 other counties in response to Beta

Local

MONDAY 4am UPDATE: Long duration rainfall event expected with Tropical Storm Beta