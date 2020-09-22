expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2020

Port Arthur ISD fourth grader Janiel Arrelano smiles during a study session at home. (Courtesy photo)

PAISD announces plan to return to in-person instruction

By PA News

Published 3:41 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

The Port Arthur Independent School District announced in-person instruction will resume Thursday and Friday for students whose parents have chosen in-person for their child/children.

Prekindergarten, kindergarten, PPCD/ECSE, Life Skills and Career and Technical Education students will return to in-person instruction Thursday, along with first, second and ninth grade students.

Lamar State-College-Port Arthur will hold classes, as scheduled.

The district will follow in-person and virtual feeding schedules as posted on the schedule and on the website to ensure that meals are available to all students.

Teachers and other professional staff (counselors, instructional coaches, etc.), long-term subs, instructional aides (paraprofessionals) and sub-aides return to work on Thursday to ensure the continuity of instruction and student support services.

PAISD employees with questions or concerns related to the memorandum should contact their immediate supervisor.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark L. Porterie said PAISD will continue to monitor the situation and make new announcements on a daily basis.

He asked parents to check their email regularly, follow PAISD social media pages and visit the District website for updated information.

BREAKING NEWS

Nederland middle schooler removed from school after bringing gun to campus

Local

WEATHER 4pm UPDATE: Beta weakens but flash flooding possible

Local

PAISD announces plan to return to in-person instruction

Local

Port Arthur’s operations normal amid weakening Beta’s approach, officials say

Local

VIDEO: Help ID those involved in theft of AR-15 rifle from Port Neches vehicle

Groves

Health officials announce Mid-County resident’s death related to COVID-19

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sophomore Amari Bullard named Memorial High drum major

Local

ELECTION 2020: Groves City Marshal, challenger talk city’s drug problem, solutions

Local

Port Arthur prioritizes Laura trash, limb pick-up ahead of Beta

Local

Free legal assistance for low-income individuals affected by Tropical Storm Beta

Groves

Groves woman promoted at FivePoint Credit Union

Beaumont

Area woman named to Texas appraisal management advisory board

Local

Local group gives support to Orange church

Local

TUESDAY 10am UPDATE: Beta weakens to tropical depression; local impact expected

Local

TUESDAY 4am UPDATE: Tropical storm force winds expected

Local

MONDAY 4pm UPDATE: Beta getting more disorganized

Local

Nederland High announces new COVID-19 positive cases for Monday

Local

Raising Cane’s donating 15% of Tuesday sales to hurricane relief

Groves

Mid-County city managers caution residents ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

Local

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick talks tropical storm expectations, areas of concern

Local

Deputies seek Port Neches man tied to sexual assault of a child

Local

MONDAY 10am UPDATE: Tropical Storm Beta path shifts, weather officials say

Beaumont

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Jefferson, 28 other counties in response to Beta

Local

MONDAY 4am UPDATE: Long duration rainfall event expected with Tropical Storm Beta