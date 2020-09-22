expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

Peter Michael “Mike” Doyle

Peter Michael “Mike” Doyle

By PA News

Published 5:44 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Peter Michael “Mike” Doyle, 76 of Groves passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

He was born October 17, 1943 in Port Arthur, Texas to Patrick John Doyle and Frances Owlsey Doyle.

Mike proudly served his country in the United States Army where he kept SWLA safe.

He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1963 and then went on to graduate from Lamar University.

Coach Mike retired from PAISD after 35 years where the last 27 of which were spent at Wheatley Elementary School of Special Programs.

Mike always had his camera in tow and enjoyed taking photos and passing them out, attending his grandsons sporting events, cooking and feeding everyone.

Big Mike loved sharing a joke to brighten someone’s day or even make them a bit uncomfortable but most importantly he started every day at Bruce’s Market Basket with his coffee club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Dianne Doyle of Groves, TX, son, Michael Doyle and wife Rachel of Port Neches, TX, daughter
Carey-Colleen Doyle of Houston, TX, brother Terry Doyle of Port Arthur, TX, sisters in law, Cheryl Doyle of Port Arthur, TX, July Olivier of Port Neches, TX, and Juli Libersat and husband Ricky of Orangefield, TX, grandchildren, Jarod Doyle, Jake Evans and Jaxon Doyle, great grandchild Cole Doyle, nieces Kelly Durso, Katie Lischka, Danielle Jackson and Amberly Sheppard, nephews, Bryan Doyle, Paddy Doyle, Chris Doyle, Justin Olivier and Aaron Libersat.

A visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary Service.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home with Monsignor Kenneth Greig officiating.

Local

Nederland, Lamar graduate promoted to Navy Lt.

Local

BRIEF — Laura relief fundraiser Saturday at PA Walmart

Local

BRIEF — Voter registration drive set for Saturday at Bernard’s

Local

Nederland middle schooler removed from school after bringing gun to campus

Local

WEATHER 4pm UPDATE: Beta weakens but flash flooding possible

Local

PAISD announces plan to return to in-person instruction

Local

Port Arthur’s operations normal amid weakening Beta’s approach, officials say

Local

VIDEO: Help ID those involved in theft of AR-15 rifle from Port Neches vehicle

Groves

Health officials announce Mid-County resident’s death related to COVID-19

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sophomore Amari Bullard named Memorial High drum major

Local

ELECTION 2020: Groves City Marshal, challenger talk city’s drug problem, solutions

Local

Port Arthur prioritizes Laura trash, limb pick-up ahead of Beta

Local

Free legal assistance for low-income individuals affected by Tropical Storm Beta

Groves

Groves woman promoted at FivePoint Credit Union

Beaumont

Area woman named to Texas appraisal management advisory board

Local

Local group gives support to Orange church

Local

TUESDAY 10am UPDATE: Beta weakens to tropical depression; local impact expected

Local

TUESDAY 4am UPDATE: Tropical storm force winds expected

Local

MONDAY 4pm UPDATE: Beta getting more disorganized

Local

Nederland High announces new COVID-19 positive cases for Monday

Local

Raising Cane’s donating 15% of Tuesday sales to hurricane relief

Groves

Mid-County city managers caution residents ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

Local

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick talks tropical storm expectations, areas of concern

Local

Deputies seek Port Neches man tied to sexual assault of a child