TUESDAY 4am UPDATE: Tropical storm force winds expected

Due to Tropical Storm Beta, significant flash and urban flooding is occurring and will continue to occur for the middle and upper Texas coast on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The slow motion of Beta will continue to produce a long duration of rainfall for the Texas coast.

Possible storm surge flooding will continue throughout the morning around the times of high tides.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Port Aransas to Sabine Pass, including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, and Galveston Bay.