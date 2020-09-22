expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2020

Pictured is a screen grab of video released by Port Neches Police of suspects linked to a stolen firearm.

VIDEO: Help ID those involved in theft of AR-15 rifle from Port Neches vehicle

By PA News

Published 12:31 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

PORT NECHES — Police said an AR-15 rifle was stolen from a Port Neches vehicle last month and the public’s help is needed locating the suspects.

The theft occurred at approximately 5 a.m. Aug. 14 when unknown suspects entered vehicles in the 2300 block of 3rd Street and 2200 block of Armstrong Avenue.

Video of the suspects was released Tuesday, and police said an AR-15 was taken from one of the unlocked vehicles.

“It appears as though one of the subjects has a tattoo of a cross on the upper left portion of his chest,” a Port Neches Police Department statement read.

Anyone who recognizes either of the individuals in the video is asked contact Det. Scott Thompson at 409-719-4239 or sthompson@ci.port-neches.tx.us.

Local

Port Arthur’s operations normal amid weakening Beta’s approach, officials say

Local

VIDEO: Help ID those involved in theft of AR-15 rifle from Port Neches vehicle

Groves

Health officials announce Mid-County resident’s death related to COVID-19

Local

TUESDAY 10am UPDATE: Beta weakens to tropical depression; local impact expected

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sophomore Amari Bullard named Memorial High drum major

Local

ELECTION 2020: Groves City Marshal, challenger talk city’s drug problem, solutions

Local

Port Arthur prioritizes Laura trash, limb pick-up ahead of Beta

Local

Free legal assistance for low-income individuals affected by Tropical Storm Beta

Groves

Groves woman promoted at FivePoint Credit Union

Beaumont

Area woman named to Texas appraisal management advisory board

Local

Local group gives support to Orange church

Local

TUESDAY 4am UPDATE: Tropical storm force winds expected

Local

MONDAY 4pm UPDATE: Beta getting more disorganized

Local

Nederland High announces new COVID-19 positive cases for Monday

Local

Raising Cane’s donating 15% of Tuesday sales to hurricane relief

Groves

Mid-County city managers caution residents ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

Local

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick talks tropical storm expectations, areas of concern

Local

Deputies seek Port Neches man tied to sexual assault of a child

Local

MONDAY 10am UPDATE: Tropical Storm Beta path shifts, weather officials say

Beaumont

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Jefferson, 28 other counties in response to Beta

Local

MONDAY 4am UPDATE: Long duration rainfall event expected with Tropical Storm Beta

Local

Hurricane season impacting gas prices. See where Texas stands.

Local

Sandbags available this week across the region

Local

SUNDAY 4pm UPDATE: Flash Flood Watch South of I-10 in Southeast Texas