September 23, 2020

SERTOMA smoked over 400 chickens feeding around 120-130 guests of the Hospitality Center. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

BRIEF — Laura relief fundraiser Saturday at PA Walmart

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The Port Arthur Sertoma Club is selling chicken dinners including a smoked chicken half with potato salad and beans for $10 starting at 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 26) at Walmart, 8585 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur.

Cash and supply donations are also being accepted during the fundraiser for Orange County relief efforts from Hurricane Laura.

Items needed include: cleaning supplies, toiletries, work gloves, non-perishable food items, water, diapers and baby food/formula.

