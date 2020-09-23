expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

Texas is sweet on Fischer & Wieser. (Darragh Doiron/Special to the News)

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Fischer & Wieser must-have for grilling

By PA News

Published 12:03 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

I sure regretted leaving behind some Fischer & Wieser grilling products when I left for Laura.

The Sweet & Savory Onion Glaze with super-sweet onions and jalapenos is designed for grilled meats and seafoods. I was sousing it on sheet pan vegetables every night for a week.

Peaches & Whiskey BBQ Sauce went on my husband’s favorite weekend treat lunch, ribs. Smoky Plum Chipotle Sauce is a personal favorite of mine because I associate this very F&W line for convincing me that sweet berries and sweet heat are an entirely compatible taste sensation before the rest of America got hold of it.

I love everything they make nearly just as much. Grill up, Texans.

 

Adam’s Apple

Take a “Bourbon Bath” with Adam’s Apple’s best seller, a bold and tad spicy marinade and grilling sauce from Adam’s Apple. I never met a sauce I didn’t like, but this one I love.

But let’s go on to Spicy Blackberry Pepper Jam. A big yes to follow Apple Pie Jam.

They’ve got a catalogue of stuff we like down south, like chow chow and cider slaw and salad dressing. Don’t worry that Theresa Adams grew up in Illinois cooking apple butter, which is something we don’t often see, but we can get hers.

I even mixed that pepper jam into some fried rice as the sweet of sweet and sour. Here are more ideas for Adams Apple Gourmet Jams:

  • Top vanilla ice cream with a few tablespoons of hot jam (My Aunt Stella Belle did this!)
  • Top a plain cheesecake
  • Pour over cream cheese and serve with salty crackers (an easy appetizer for those who think they can’t cook)
  • Fill pastry with jam and make turnovers
  • Grilled cheese with sharp white cheddar and gourmet jam.
  • Top toast rounds with goat cheese and jam
  • Get creative with turkey, croissant and brie sandwiches and a spread of jam
  • Hot biscuits anyone?

Let’s tell Theresa to come join us for some of our own creations with her products. Adamsappleco.com

 

 

No Sweat

Been out there tending your vegetable garden? Fishing Port Arthur? Golfing?

It’s Southeast Texas hot and we’re used to it, but maybe we didn’t realize No Sweat was out there. Now that we’ve added masks to our everyday wear, check out this American-made thin hat liner that reduces sweat stains, keeps it out of your eyes, promotes healthy skin hygiene and locks in odor and face oils, keeping your hat looking good.

Learn about their patented Dri-Lid technology at www.NoSweatCo.com

 

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie always looking for something new. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com

Local

Nederland, Lamar graduate promoted to Navy Lt.

Local

BRIEF — Laura relief fundraiser Saturday at PA Walmart

Local

BRIEF — Voter registration drive set for Saturday at Bernard’s

Local

Nederland middle schooler removed from school after bringing gun to campus

Local

WEATHER 4pm UPDATE: Beta weakens but flash flooding possible

Local

PAISD announces plan to return to in-person instruction

Local

Port Arthur’s operations normal amid weakening Beta’s approach, officials say

Local

VIDEO: Help ID those involved in theft of AR-15 rifle from Port Neches vehicle

Groves

Health officials announce Mid-County resident’s death related to COVID-19

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sophomore Amari Bullard named Memorial High drum major

Local

ELECTION 2020: Groves City Marshal, challenger talk city’s drug problem, solutions

Local

Port Arthur prioritizes Laura trash, limb pick-up ahead of Beta

Local

Free legal assistance for low-income individuals affected by Tropical Storm Beta

Groves

Groves woman promoted at FivePoint Credit Union

Beaumont

Area woman named to Texas appraisal management advisory board

Local

Local group gives support to Orange church

Local

TUESDAY 10am UPDATE: Beta weakens to tropical depression; local impact expected

Local

TUESDAY 4am UPDATE: Tropical storm force winds expected

Local

MONDAY 4pm UPDATE: Beta getting more disorganized

Local

Nederland High announces new COVID-19 positive cases for Monday

Local

Raising Cane’s donating 15% of Tuesday sales to hurricane relief

Groves

Mid-County city managers caution residents ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

Local

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick talks tropical storm expectations, areas of concern

Local

Deputies seek Port Neches man tied to sexual assault of a child