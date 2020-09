DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 23, 2020

Mary Sue Richard, 60, of Mauriceville, died Monday, September 21, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Anne Shepherd Nelson, 78, of Beaumont, died Monday, September 21, 2020. 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Leonard Doyle, Sr., 73, of Groves, Texas died Friday, September 18, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Robert “Bob” Langham, 66, of Port Arthur, Texas died Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Tommie Ruth Smith, 81, died Sunday, September 20, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Nelda Pool, 91, of Henderson, Texas (formerly of Groves, Texas) died Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches, Texas under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Bernice F. Wolford, 86, of Houston, Texas formerly Port Arthur died Monday, September 21, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Clara Somerville, 97, of Port Arthur, Texas died Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Peter Michael “Mike” Doyle, 76, of Groves, Texas died Sunday, September 20, 2020. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Ernest Forey, 91, of Nederland, died Monday, September 21, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.