expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

Interstate 10 Eastbound opened in Louisiana

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

(Editor’s note:3:55 p.m. UPDATE: Louisiana State Police have opened one eastbound traffic lane on Interstate 10 at mile marker 1.  Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area and stay alert for stopped or slow moving traffic.)

Louisiana State Police have closed ALL eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 at mile marker 1 due to a slick substance on the roadway.

This road closure will impact traffic on Interstate 10 at the Texas-Louisiana border.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 10 from Texas into Louisiana are urged to find an alternate travel route.

High School Sports

Nederland coach on canceling opener: “I hate it for our kids”

Local

WATCH: Truck stolen from PA abandoned in Beaumont; help ID suspects

Local

Tekoa Academy announces return-to-campus plan for Port Arthur, Orange

Local

WEDNESDAY 8am UPDATE: Tropical Depression Beta 70 miles from Port Arthur

High School Sports

“Good decision” – Titans’ Jaylon Guilbeau finds fit at Texas

High School Sports

Reservation kickoff approaches; PNG o-linemen face stacked Titans defensive front

Local

Nederland arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Local

DAR welcome new members, awards local scholarships

Local

Nederland, Lamar graduate promoted to Navy Lt.

Local

BRIEF — Laura relief fundraiser Saturday at PA Walmart

Local

BRIEF — Voter registration drive set for Saturday at Bernard’s

Local

WEDNESDAY 4 a.m. UPDATE: Beta 70 miles southwest of Port Arthur; Flash Flood Watch in place

Local

Interstate 10 Eastbound opened in Louisiana

High School Sports

UPDATED: Nederland announces cancelation of football game at Huntsville

Local

Nederland middle schooler removed from school after bringing gun to campus

Local

WEATHER 4pm UPDATE: Beta weakens but flash flooding possible

Local

PAISD announces plan to return to in-person instruction

Local

Port Arthur’s operations normal amid weakening Beta’s approach, officials say

Local

VIDEO: Help ID those involved in theft of AR-15 rifle from Port Neches vehicle

Groves

Health officials announce Mid-County resident’s death related to COVID-19

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sophomore Amari Bullard named Memorial High drum major

Local

ELECTION 2020: Groves City Marshal, challenger talk city’s drug problem, solutions

Local

Port Arthur prioritizes Laura trash, limb pick-up ahead of Beta

Local

Free legal assistance for low-income individuals affected by Tropical Storm Beta