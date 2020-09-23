expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

Nederland’s defense stuffs a run by Memorial during a Sept. 17 scrimmage. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 9-17-20

Nederland announces cancelation of football game at Huntsville

By I.C. Murrell

Published 11:34 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The Nederland Independent School District on Wednesday announced the season-opening varsity football game between Nederland and Huntsville has been canceled, citing “an abundance of caution, due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of individuals in quarantine protocol within the Nederland High School athletics program.”

The game was scheduled for Friday evening at Sam Houston State University, which shares its home field (Bowers Stadium) with Huntsville High School.

“The amount of time students and staff would be in close proximity traveling on the buses was another factor in our decision,” Nederland athletic director and head coach Monte Barrow said in a statement.

“We understand this is disappointing for our students and school community. However, we must be diligent in ensuring the safety of all involved.”

Information for those who have purchased tickets via Huntsville ISD’s website will be distributed as soon as possible, Barrow added.

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

BREAKING NEWS

Nederland announces cancelation of football game at Huntsville

Local

WATCH: Truck stolen from PA abandoned in Beaumont; help ID suspects

Local

Tekoa Academy announces return-to-campus plan for Port Arthur, Orange

Local

WEDNESDAY 8am UPDATE: Tropical Depression Beta 70 miles from Port Arthur

High School Sports

“Good decision” – Titans’ Jaylon Guilbeau finds fit at Texas

High School Sports

Reservation kickoff approaches; PNG o-linemen face stacked Titans defensive front

Local

Nederland arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Local

DAR welcome new members, awards local scholarships

Local

Nederland, Lamar graduate promoted to Navy Lt.

Local

BRIEF — Laura relief fundraiser Saturday at PA Walmart

Local

BRIEF — Voter registration drive set for Saturday at Bernard’s

Local

WEDNESDAY 4 a.m. UPDATE: Beta 70 miles southwest of Port Arthur; Flash Flood Watch in place

Local

Nederland middle schooler removed from school after bringing gun to campus

Local

WEATHER 4pm UPDATE: Beta weakens but flash flooding possible

Local

PAISD announces plan to return to in-person instruction

Local

Port Arthur’s operations normal amid weakening Beta’s approach, officials say

Local

VIDEO: Help ID those involved in theft of AR-15 rifle from Port Neches vehicle

Groves

Health officials announce Mid-County resident’s death related to COVID-19

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sophomore Amari Bullard named Memorial High drum major

Local

ELECTION 2020: Groves City Marshal, challenger talk city’s drug problem, solutions

Local

Port Arthur prioritizes Laura trash, limb pick-up ahead of Beta

Local

Free legal assistance for low-income individuals affected by Tropical Storm Beta

Groves

Groves woman promoted at FivePoint Credit Union

Beaumont

Area woman named to Texas appraisal management advisory board