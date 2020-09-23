Nederland arrests & responses: Sept. 24-20

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20:

Zayna Carrier, 24, Nederland warrants

Jamie House, 19, Nederland warrants

Daniel Guajardo, 20, warrant other agency

Hector Crisanty, 25, warrant other agency

Christopher Polanco, 29, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency

Antonio Rodriguez, 36, warrant other agency

Carrie Holcomb, 35, warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20:

Sept. 14

Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of North 33rd Street.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 2600 block of Windmill.

Abandon or endanger a child was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 1200 block of South 27th Street.

Sept. 15

Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Sixth Street.

A runaway was reported in the 3700 block of Parkway.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of North 31st Street.

Sept. 16

A death was reported in the 600 block of North Ninth Street.

Forgery of a financial instrument-elderly was reported in the 1100 South U.S. 69.

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 200 block of South Memorial.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of North 26th Street.

A missing person was reported in the 300 block of King’s Row.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.

Sept. 17

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 400 block of South 1½ Street.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of South 36th Street.

A person was found to be unlawfully carrying a weapon and in possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of South 36th Street.

Sept. 18

An information report was made in the 2200 block of Avenue G.

Found property was reported in the 2700 block of Helena.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 200 block of North Highway.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 27th Street.

Sept. 19

Found property was reported in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sept. 20