September 23, 2020

Nederland arrests & responses: Sept. 24-20

By PA News

Published 12:07 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20:

  • Zayna Carrier, 24, Nederland warrants
  • Jamie House, 19, Nederland warrants
  • Daniel Guajardo, 20, warrant other agency
  • Hector Crisanty, 25, warrant other agency
  • Christopher Polanco, 29, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency
  • Antonio Rodriguez, 36, warrant other agency
  • Carrie Holcomb, 35, warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20:

Sept. 14

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of North 33rd Street.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 2600 block of Windmill.
  • Abandon or endanger a child was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 1200 block of South 27th Street.

Sept. 15

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Sixth Street.
  • A runaway was reported in the 3700 block of Parkway.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of North 31st Street.

Sept. 16

  • A death was reported in the 600 block of North Ninth Street.
  • Forgery of a financial instrument-elderly was reported in the 1100 South U.S. 69.
  • Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 200 block of South Memorial.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of North 26th Street.
  • A missing person was reported in the 300 block of King’s Row.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.

Sept. 17

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 400 block of South 1½ Street.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
  • Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of South 36th Street.
  • A person was found to be unlawfully carrying a weapon and in possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of South 36th Street.

Sept. 18

  • An information report was made in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
  • Found property was reported in the 2700 block of Helena.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 200 block of North Highway.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 27th Street.

Sept. 19

  • Found property was reported in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sept. 20

  • A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of Canal.

