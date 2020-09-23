expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

WEDNESDAY 4 a.m. UPDATE: Beta 70 miles southwest of Port Arthur; Flash Flood Watch in place

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Beta continues its northeastward motion, the National Hurricane Center announced at 4 a.m. Wednesday, bringing heavy rainfall from eastern Texas into the lower Mississippi River Valley.

Flash Flood Watches are in effect across Southeast Texas and Southern Louisiana.

For the upper Texas coast, additional rainfall of 3 to 5 inches with isolated storm totals up to 15 inches is expected through Wednesday afternoon.

Significant urban flooding will continue, as well as minor to isolated moderate river flooding.

At 4 a.m. Wednesday, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Beta was located near the Texas coastline approximately 30 miles east-southeast of Houston and 70 miles west-southwest of Port Arthur.

The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the east-northeast near 9 mph, and this motion is expected to shift toward the northeast during the next 48 hours.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts.

Slow weakening is forecast to take place during the next 48 hours.

The next complete advisory will be issued by the Weather Prediction Center at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicted Jefferson County could see weather maximum impacts through Thursday of three feet of storm surge, 10 inches of rain, 40 mph gusts and a marginal tornado threat.

BREAKING NEWS

Nederland announces cancelation of football game at Huntsville

Local

WATCH: Truck stolen from PA abandoned in Beaumont; help ID suspects

Local

Tekoa Academy announces return-to-campus plan for Port Arthur, Orange

Local

WEDNESDAY 8am UPDATE: Tropical Depression Beta 70 miles from Port Arthur

High School Sports

“Good decision” – Titans’ Jaylon Guilbeau finds fit at Texas

High School Sports

Reservation kickoff approaches; PNG o-linemen face stacked Titans defensive front

Local

Nederland arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Local

DAR welcome new members, awards local scholarships

Local

Nederland, Lamar graduate promoted to Navy Lt.

Local

BRIEF — Laura relief fundraiser Saturday at PA Walmart

Local

BRIEF — Voter registration drive set for Saturday at Bernard’s

Local

WEDNESDAY 4 a.m. UPDATE: Beta 70 miles southwest of Port Arthur; Flash Flood Watch in place

Local

Nederland middle schooler removed from school after bringing gun to campus

Local

WEATHER 4pm UPDATE: Beta weakens but flash flooding possible

Local

PAISD announces plan to return to in-person instruction

Local

Port Arthur’s operations normal amid weakening Beta’s approach, officials say

Local

VIDEO: Help ID those involved in theft of AR-15 rifle from Port Neches vehicle

Groves

Health officials announce Mid-County resident’s death related to COVID-19

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sophomore Amari Bullard named Memorial High drum major

Local

ELECTION 2020: Groves City Marshal, challenger talk city’s drug problem, solutions

Local

Port Arthur prioritizes Laura trash, limb pick-up ahead of Beta

Local

Free legal assistance for low-income individuals affected by Tropical Storm Beta

Groves

Groves woman promoted at FivePoint Credit Union

Beaumont

Area woman named to Texas appraisal management advisory board