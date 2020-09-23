expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

WEDNESDAY 8am UPDATE: Tropical Depression Beta 70 miles from Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 8:29 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Rain bands from Beta are expected to move through Southeast Texas today, according to the National Weather Service.

East to south winds will gust 20 to 25 mph along and south of the I-10 corridor Wednesday.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said an additional one to five inches is possible today, with the highest totals in central Louisiana.

The potential for flash flooding runs into Wednesday night.

Flash flooding is expected in parts of east Texas and central Louisiana.

Storm surge of one to three feet above ground level will continue during high tides across the coast of Texas and Louisiana through Friday.

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, the storm center was 70 miles from Port Arthur.

Sabine Pass high tides are 12:26 a.m. Thursday and 1:40 a.m. Friday.

Rainbow Bridge high tides are 5:15 a.m. Thursday and 6:09 a.m. Friday.

High tides will run 2-3 feet above normal at Sabine Pass, Calcasieu Pass and Freshwater Canal; and 1-2 feet above normal at Rainbow Bridge, Lake Charles and Amerada Pass.

Southeast Texas can expect two inches of rain Wednesday with locally higher totals possible.

Minor river flooding is forecast along the lower Neches, lower Sabine and lower Calcasieu Rivers.

BREAKING NEWS

Nederland announces cancelation of football game at Huntsville

Local

WATCH: Truck stolen from PA abandoned in Beaumont; help ID suspects

Local

Tekoa Academy announces return-to-campus plan for Port Arthur, Orange

Local

WEDNESDAY 8am UPDATE: Tropical Depression Beta 70 miles from Port Arthur

High School Sports

“Good decision” – Titans’ Jaylon Guilbeau finds fit at Texas

High School Sports

Reservation kickoff approaches; PNG o-linemen face stacked Titans defensive front

Local

Nederland arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Local

DAR welcome new members, awards local scholarships

Local

Nederland, Lamar graduate promoted to Navy Lt.

Local

BRIEF — Laura relief fundraiser Saturday at PA Walmart

Local

BRIEF — Voter registration drive set for Saturday at Bernard’s

Local

WEDNESDAY 4 a.m. UPDATE: Beta 70 miles southwest of Port Arthur; Flash Flood Watch in place

Local

Nederland middle schooler removed from school after bringing gun to campus

Local

WEATHER 4pm UPDATE: Beta weakens but flash flooding possible

Local

PAISD announces plan to return to in-person instruction

Local

Port Arthur’s operations normal amid weakening Beta’s approach, officials say

Local

VIDEO: Help ID those involved in theft of AR-15 rifle from Port Neches vehicle

Groves

Health officials announce Mid-County resident’s death related to COVID-19

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sophomore Amari Bullard named Memorial High drum major

Local

ELECTION 2020: Groves City Marshal, challenger talk city’s drug problem, solutions

Local

Port Arthur prioritizes Laura trash, limb pick-up ahead of Beta

Local

Free legal assistance for low-income individuals affected by Tropical Storm Beta

Groves

Groves woman promoted at FivePoint Credit Union

Beaumont

Area woman named to Texas appraisal management advisory board