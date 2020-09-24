expand
September 24, 2020

2020 Census hosts PA’s “get out the count” caravan

Published 12:12 am Thursday, September 24, 2020

The 2020 Census is hosting a “Get Out the Count” census caravan in Port Arthur on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

The caravan begins at the Thomas Jefferson Middle School parking lot, 2200 Jefferson Drive.

Results from the 2020 Census help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next decade.

These funds shape different aspects of every community, no matter the size, no matter the location.

Organizers ask that the community to join them in celebrating the Third Ward community and commit to being counted.

The Grand Marshal will be Mayor Thurman Bartie and cars are expected to line up at 3 p.m.

Honk your horn, wave and cheer the city’s caravan’s effort to promote self-response to the 2020 Census.

The national self-response rate is 66 percent, compared to 61 percent for Texas and 50.5 percent for Port Arthur.

For vehicle registration, contact Tiffany Guillory at tiffany.n.guillory@2020census.gov or 409-549-8960.

 

