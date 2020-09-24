expand
September 24, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 24, 2020

By PA News

Published 4:47 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020

Anne Shepherd Nelson, 78, of Beaumont, died Monday, September 21, 2020. 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Leonard Doyle, Sr., 73, of Groves, Texas died Friday, September 18, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Robert “Bob”  Langham, 66, of Port Arthur, Texas died Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Tommie Ruth Smith, 81, died Sunday, September 20, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Bernice F. Wolford, 86, of Houston, Texas formerly Port Arthur died Monday, September 21, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Mary Sue Richard, 60, of Mauriceville, died Monday, September 21, 2020. Services at 11:00 a.m. at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Ernest Forey, 91, of Nederland, died Monday, September 21, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Troy Anderson Burgess, 93, of Nederland, Texas passed away September 23, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Kenneth Browning, 97, of Lumberton passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Tom Ivie McFarrin Jr., 84, of Port Neches passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Roselee Turano Guidry, 87, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her residence, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

