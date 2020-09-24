Groundbreaking held on Griffing Park Community Garden

The new Griffing Park Community Garden is becoming a reality.

A virtual groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday with the Spindletop Center in association with the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce.

“The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce commends Spindletop Center for investing in a future community garden located in Port Arthur,” Paige Snyder, membership director for the Chamber, said.

The Griffing Park Community Garden, located in the 4400 block of Dryden road, plans to focus on community beautification and bringing much-needed fresh produce to lesser-served populations, according to information from the Spindletop Center.

The garden will include a variety of features, such as raised beds for those who have difficulty with mobility, in-ground plots suitable for growing many fruits and vegetables, a shade structure, perennial herbs and flowers, fruit trees, large shade trees, a greenhouse and picnic benches.

Garden plots will be available to individuals served at Spindletop Center through the program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Community members will be offered plots at sliding-scale fees based on ability to pay.

“Being a part of this garden is a great way for the community to get outside and get to know their neighbors,” Shannon McNicholas, an AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) who is planning the development of the garden, said. “I love gardening because I am able to get outside and be active while watering, cultivating and harvesting all of those little plants. Having this community garden nearby will allow me to form connections with others while doing what makes me happy.”

Donations for the garden are welcomed and appreciated.

For more information about donating or getting involved with the Griffing Park Community Garden, con- tact the AmeriCorps VISTA team at VISTA@stctr.org.