expand
Ad Spot

September 24, 2020

Here’s how to avoid scam targeting Southeast Texans who owe or previously owed back taxes

By PA News

Published 9:56 am Thursday, September 24, 2020

A new Southeast Texas scam has taken to the mail with an “official looking” letter arriving in a perforated envelope, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The letter has a bogus government seal and purports to come from “Benefits Suspension Unit, Jefferson County, Public Judgement Records.” No such office exists.

In some mailings, it appears the county is threatening seizure.

In others, the sender poses as the federal government.

In all versions of the letter, recipients are urged to call a toll-free number to get instructions for making a payment.

Officials emphasize people should not call the number or respond to the letter.

The letter may target people who owe or previously owed back taxes. Use these tips to avoid impostor scams:

• Don’t panic. Threats that you will be arrested or your property or accounts will be seized unless you make a same-day payment are scams.

• Verify phone numbers. Never call a number provided to you by someone who is threatening you. Use a verified number to contact a government agency if you’re worried you might owe.

• Avoid unusual payment methods. No government agency will instruct you to pay using a payment method such as Bitcoin, money wires, mailed cash or gift cards.

• Keep private information private. Don’t share social security or account numbers unless you placed the call to a government agency using a number you independently verified.

If you have questions about your property taxes you can call the Jefferson County Tax Assessor Collectors Office at 1-409-835-8516.

Local

City of Port Arthur announces Dryden Place water main break, outlines outages

BREAKING NEWS

Nederland ISD announces Langham Elementary as National Blue Ribbon School

Local

Port Arthur water main break reported, outage could last 8 hours

Local

Here’s how to avoid scam targeting Southeast Texans who owe or previously owed back taxes

Local

Port Arthur store clerk faces down gun after following suspected merchandise thief

Local

Port Arthur City Council candidates for Districts 1, 2 share ideas for improvements

Groves

Local police departments talk increase in vehicle burglaries, gun thefts

Local

Why the increased military presence in Port Arthur? Fort Polk has some answers.

Local

Acadian Ambulance appoints Justin Back president

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Rose Hill under repair

Local

Groundbreaking held on Griffing Park Community Garden

Local

Giveaways set for Bed Bath & Beyond blood drive

Local

2020 Census hosts PA’s “get out the count” caravan

High School Sports

Nederland coach on canceling opener: “I hate it for our kids”

Local

WATCH: Truck stolen from PA abandoned in Beaumont; help ID suspects

Local

Tekoa Academy announces return-to-campus plan for Port Arthur, Orange

Local

WEDNESDAY 8am UPDATE: Tropical Depression Beta 70 miles from Port Arthur

High School Sports

“Good decision” – Titans’ Jaylon Guilbeau finds fit at Texas

High School Sports

Reservation kickoff approaches; PNG o-linemen face stacked Titans defensive front

Local

Nederland arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Local

DAR welcome new members, awards local scholarships

Local

Nederland, Lamar graduate promoted to Navy Lt.

Local

BRIEF — Laura relief fundraiser Saturday at PA Walmart

Local

BRIEF — Voter registration drive set for Saturday at Bernard’s