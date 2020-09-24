Port Arthur store clerk faces down gun after following suspected merchandise thief

A gun was pointed at a Port Arthur store clerk Wednesday evening following a strong-arm robbery, leaving the police searching for two men believed involved in the assault.

Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to 1615 FM 365 at Tractor Supply in reference to the robbery that just occurred at approximately 6:38 p.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. Jonathan Green said investigation indicates a male entered the store, proceeded to take merchandise and exited without paying.

A store employee followed the man outside, at which time another man brandished a firearm and pointed it at the store employee, Green said.

According to police, both assailants fled the parking lot in a newer model, white Toyota Corolla with all black tires and wheels.

Police did not immediately release any descriptive information on the suspected gunman or thief.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the case.