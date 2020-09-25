expand
September 25, 2020

Clara Marie Somerville

By PA News

Published 5:17 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

Clara Marie Somerville, 97, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away at her daughter’s home in Angleton, Texas, Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Clara was born July 12, 1923 in Many, LA; Clara was the daughter of Annie Dekyzer and John Carl Van Hess.

Clara was a resident of Port Arthur for 85 years, graduate of St. Mary’s High School 1941, and longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Altar Society.

Clara is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of (69 years), John H. Somerville, her son, Ronald Charles Somerville three brothers, Francis (Jay), Robert and Richard Van Hess and a sister, Virginia Tomlinson.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Jo Garza and husband Carlos of Angleton, TX; son, Darrell Somerville and wife Roxanne of Groves, TX, eight grandchildren, Stephen Garza, Elisabeth Garza and Gabriel Garza, Ronald Somerville and wife Darlene, Lori Privitera and husband Bill, Ryan Somerville, Angie Melancon and husband Michael, Jamie Wilson and husband Kris, twelve great-grandchildren, Scottlon Somerville, Shelby Somerville, Sydney Somerville, Allison Randel, Matthew Randel, Giovanna Privitera, Meredith Privitera, Austen Somerville, CaylIn Pinder, Callie Somerville, Cate Somerville and Preston Wilson, four great-great grandson Cameron Pinder, Robert Bates, Kenton Somerville and Rory Somerville.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Reverend Father Kevin Badeaux officiating.

Graveside Services will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Friends wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to: Fetters Center, 4601 Main Avenue, Groves, TX 77619.

