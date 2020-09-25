DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 25, 2020

Robert “Bob” Langham, 66, of Port Arthur, Texas died Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Tommie Ruth Smith, 81, died Sunday, September 20, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Troy Anderson Burgess, 93, of Nederland, Texas passed away September 23, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Kenneth Browning, 97, of Lumberton passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Tom Ivie McFarrin Jr., 84, of Port Neches passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Roselee Turano Guidry, 87, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her residence, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Mary Daigle Halter, age 82 passed away on Sept.20,2020. To view her obituary online go to www.hargravefuneralhome.com.

Lava J. Oliver, 83, of Port Arthur died Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Juan Maria Reyes, 67, of Port Arthur died Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Ernest Neveaux, Sr., 84, formerly of Port Arthur, Texas died Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at

Gabriel Funeral Home.