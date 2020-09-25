Fleeing suspect ditches guns in chase from Port Neches to Port Arthur, police say

PORT NECHES — A police pursuit that started in Port Neches ended in Port Arthur and led to one arrest and the recovery of numerous guns and stolen merchandise, authorities said.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said an officer patrolling the 2700 block of Saba Lane at approximately 2 a.m. Friday spotted a suspicious vehicle “slow rolling with its lights off.”

“The officer was patrolling this area due to recent vehicle burglaries in the city and surrounding cities,” Lemoine said. “The officer attempted to stop the suspect vehicle on Saba Lane at the intersection with Landry Lane, but the driver refused to stop.”

During a subsequent pursuit, the officer noticed the suspect throw several pistols from the vehicle.

The pursuit continued into Port Arthur, where officers lost contact with the suspect vehicle in the Griffin Park area.

“While searching the area, officers located the suspect vehicle in a yard on Evergreen,” Lemoine said. “Officers were able to recover some stolen property and a suspect has been identified. Officers later walked the neighborhood, along the pursuit route, and recovered several stolen handguns, magazines, holsters, etc.”

Authorities said one of the recovered handguns was reported stolen in a previous burglary.

The other recovered handguns have not been reported stolen.

The incident remains under investigation, and Port Neches Police are asking the public to contact Det. Capt. Jesse Fournet at 719-4241 if you are missing property or have further information.

The name of the suspect and charges were not immediately released.