Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 16 – 22

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22:

Sept. 16

Damario Flucas, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Cleveland.

Open container/possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 3100 block of Main.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Graves.

Burglary of a vehicle/ criminal mischief was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson.

A warrant service was completed in the 4200 block of Main.

Sex offender failure to comply was reported in the 3100 block of Graves.

Sept. 17

David Maldonado, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Azalea.

Sherrie Moreno, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Azalea.

Felicia Smith, 59, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 48000 block of Twin City Highway.

Joshua Lowe, 35, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5500 block of West Washington.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Whitaker.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Whitaker.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5400 block of Lana Lane.

Burglary of a vehicle/ theft of a firearm was reported in the 5400 block of Lana Lane.

An assault offensive touch was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson Avenue.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 5400 block of Garfield.

Sept. 18

Evelyn Odom, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of East Parkway.

Charlie McAnally III, 25, was arrested for burglary of habitation in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.

A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.

Sept. 19

Corbin Coy, 24, was arrested in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive for warrants.

Frank Socia, 40, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Cooley.

An information report was completed in the 5600 block of 39 th .

. An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Azalea.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

Sept. 20

Katisha Benjamin, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Cameron Dorsey, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.

Todd Goodsell, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Barbara Kennerly, 60, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5000 block of Monroe.

A report for burglary of a building was completed in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Sept. 21

Travis Smith, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Canal.

Jacob Brealy, 59, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Macie Huebel, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main.

A theft was reported in the 3500 block of Main Avenue.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Sept. 22