expand
Ad Spot

September 25, 2020

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 16 – 22

By PA News

Published 12:15 am Friday, September 25, 2020

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22:

Sept. 16

  • Damario Flucas, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Cleveland.
  • Open container/possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 3100 block of Main.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Graves.
  • Burglary of a vehicle/ criminal mischief was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson.
  • A warrant service was completed in the 4200 block of Main.
  • Sex offender failure to comply was reported in the 3100 block of Graves.

Sept. 17

  • David Maldonado, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Azalea.
  • Sherrie Moreno, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Azalea.
  • Felicia Smith, 59, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 48000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Joshua Lowe, 35, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Whitaker.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Whitaker.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5400 block of Lana Lane.
  • Burglary of a vehicle/ theft of a firearm was reported in the 5400 block of Lana Lane.
  • An assault offensive touch was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson Avenue.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 5400 block of Garfield.

Sept. 18

  • Evelyn Odom, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of East Parkway.
  • Charlie McAnally III, 25, was arrested for burglary of habitation in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.
  • A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.

Sept. 19

  • Corbin Coy, 24, was arrested in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive for warrants.
  • Frank Socia, 40, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Cooley.
  • An information report was completed in the 5600 block of 39th.
  • An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Azalea.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

Sept. 20

  • Katisha Benjamin, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Cameron Dorsey, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.
  • Todd Goodsell, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Barbara Kennerly, 60, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5000 block of Monroe.
  • A report for burglary of a building was completed in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Sept. 21

  • Travis Smith, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Canal.
  • Jacob Brealy, 59, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Macie Huebel, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main.
  • A theft was reported in the 3500 block of Main Avenue.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Sept. 22

  • Elton Harris, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Dr.
  • Andrew Hoosier, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of Baird.
  • Willie Almendarez, 37, was arrested for assault in the 5400 block of Main.
  • Aggravated assault was with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6800 block of Howe.
  • Attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Dog Wood.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 7100 block of Washington.
  • Assault was reported in the 5800 block of Baird.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Charles.
  • An information report was completed in the 6200 block of East.
  • A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Nottingham.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Local

Nederland business redevelopment goal of $300K EDC motel property purchase

Local

Capital improvement high on PA City Council candidates’ lists for Districts 3, 4

Local

INDICTMENT: Ex-store employee robs Port Arthur Mini Mart at gunpoint

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 16 – 22

Local

City of Port Arthur announces Dryden Place water main break, outlines outages

Local

Nederland ISD announces Langham Elementary as National Blue Ribbon School

Local

Port Arthur water main break reported, outage could last 8 hours

Local

Here’s how to avoid scam targeting Southeast Texans who owe or previously owed back taxes

Local

Port Arthur store clerk faces down gun after following suspected merchandise thief

Local

Port Arthur City Council candidates for Districts 1, 2 share ideas for improvements

Groves

Local police departments talk increase in vehicle burglaries, gun thefts

Local

Why the increased military presence in Port Arthur? Fort Polk has some answers.

Local

Acadian Ambulance appoints Justin Back president

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Rose Hill under repair

Local

Groundbreaking held on Griffing Park Community Garden

Local

Giveaways set for Bed Bath & Beyond blood drive

Local

2020 Census hosts PA’s “get out the count” caravan

High School Sports

Nederland coach on canceling opener: “I hate it for our kids”

Local

WATCH: Truck stolen from PA abandoned in Beaumont; help ID suspects

Local

Tekoa Academy announces return-to-campus plan for Port Arthur, Orange

Local

WEDNESDAY 8am UPDATE: Tropical Depression Beta 70 miles from Port Arthur

High School Sports

“Good decision” – Titans’ Jaylon Guilbeau finds fit at Texas

High School Sports

Reservation kickoff approaches; PNG o-linemen face stacked Titans defensive front

Local

Nederland arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20