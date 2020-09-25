expand
September 25, 2020

Port Arthur employee Suzzy Haldeman is pictured at completion of her family’s 1K and 5K fun. (Courtesy photo)

Live United 5K race benefits the United Way

By PA News

For the 11th time, BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals sponsored the Live United 5K race benefitting the United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County.

This year’s event was held virtually for the safety of the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual event allowed participants to be flexible – they could run or ride in their own neighborhoods, local parks, treadmills or even a gym and submit their race times through a variety of fitness applications.

For the first time, the event was also open for cyclists to increase the fun and competition.

Historically, the Live United 5K race has accumulated 2,539 registered participants and has raised more than $153,000 for United Way. All proceeds go directly to United Way and its partner agencies to support 36 external programs focusing on education, health and financial stability.

“Giving back is a natural part of our work culture, and we are grateful for our ongoing partnership with the United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County,” said John Lycan, vice president of operations and Port Arthur site general manager.

“Contributing to community initiatives provides an amazing experience, and we look forward to our continued partnership with the United Way.”

Janie Johnson, CEO of United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County, said The Live United 5K is a perfect example of the commitment BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals has made to supporting local programs and students.

“This event has grown through their support to be more than a fundraiser or a run. It is a family event,” Johnson said. “They have helped to grow the event into something that encourages all ages to get up and get active.”

