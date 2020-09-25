Man shot in hand, leg during daylight shakedown near Port Neches grocery store

PORT NECHES — A man sustained non-life threatening injuries after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Port Neches on Friday.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said the victim called 911 shortly before noon and said two White males tried to rob him in the parking lot of Market Basket on Magnolia Avenue in Port Neches.

He was shot in the hand and leg during the altercation

The victim drove to the parking lot of Powerhouse Gym down the road on Nall Street, where he called police. He was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth for treatment.

No arrests were made and the incident is under investigation.

Officers located the crime scene in the parking lot of Market Basket and spoke to two witnesses, Lemoine said.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a late model Ford Mustang heading eastbound on Nall Street from Market Basket.

Investigators have information to believe the victim and suspect knew each other and there is no danger to the public.