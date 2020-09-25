expand
September 25, 2020

Tom Ivie McFerrin Jr.

By PA News

Published 5:21 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

Tom Ivie McFerrin Jr., 84, of Port Neches passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

He was born in Ada, Oklahoma on July 26, 1936 to his parents, Tom Ivie McFerrin, Sr. and Irene Eldridge McFerrin.

Tom was a lifelong resident of Port Neches.

He started McFerrin Insurance Agency at the Percy Building in April 1950, he owned and operated the business until 1998.

Tom served as President of the Port Neches Chamber in 1965 to 1966.

He also served as President of the Port Neches-Groves Independent School Board in 1974-1975, with one of the highlights of his life was giving his girls their high school diploma as a member of the school board.

Tom wrote and gave the dedication speech to the George Boyd Memorial Library in Port Neches.

He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Port Neches, where he served on the Council of Ministry and the Finance Committee.

He was a member of the Port Neches Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children, Patricia Anderson McFerrin.

Tom is survived by his two daughters, Kim Schwertner and her husband, Billy Warner of Port Neches, Kelly Bradley and her husband, Sterling of Port Neches, his five grandchildren, Summer Thompson and her husband, Randy, Sabrina Weatherly and her husband, Michael, Ashley Bradley, Slate Schwertner, Allison Bradley, his two great grandchildren, Scout and Scarlett Thompson along with his sister, Sandra Heckamen of Port Neches, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11:00 AM till Noon at the First United Methodist Church in Port Neches.

Service to honor Tom’s life will be celebrated at Noon Monday at First United Methodist Church in Port Neches.

Burial will follow in Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors in Groves.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors are required to wear face mask or covering and practice social distancing as mandated by State and county officials.

