September 25, 2020

Port Arthur Police block off a scene at Gulf Credit Union, 2779 Aero Drive. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

VIDEO: Police respond Friday morning after several GCU ATMs damaged

By PA News

Published 8:05 am Friday, September 25, 2020

Crime scene tape surrounded an extended-cab, gray truck with attached tow chain Friday morning at Gulf Credit Union in Port Arthur.

At least three Port Arthur Police Department vehicles marked the scene at 2779 Aero Drive that also included a damaged ATM, which was also taped off.

The scene was somewhat similar Friday morning in Groves, where the Gulf Credit Union ATM at 5140 West Parkway St. also showed signs of serious damage.

There was no crime scene tape at the Groves location Friday morning.

There is serious signs of damage at the Gulf Credit Union ATM at 5140 West Parkway St. in Groves.

