September 25, 2020

A screen shot from video released by PAPD of a Tractor Supply store theft.

WATCH: Chainsaw theft that took place before gun pointing at Tractor Supply

By PA News

Published 7:27 am Friday, September 25, 2020

Port Arthur Police have released store surveillance camera footage from Tractor Supply at 1615 FM 365, showing a man entering the store, grabbing a chainsaw and exiting without paying.

Police said the theft took place at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday and included a store employee following the thief outside and being confronted by another male brandishing a firearm and pointing it at the store employee.

That altercation is not pictured in the video released by Port Arthur Police.

Authorities said the thief and gunman fled the parking lot in a newer model, white, four-door passenger vehicle.

Sgt. Jonathan Green said investigation indicated the getaway vehicle may have been a Toyota Corolla with all black tires and wheels.

Anyone with information about the aggravated robbery is asked to call PAPD at 409-983-8600.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can report the information to SETX Crimestoppers at 833-TIPS. You will not be asked your name and may be eligible for a CASH reward.

Report the tip online by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the case.

