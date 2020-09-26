Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20
Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20:
- Andrew Parms, 29, assault
- Kathryn Fazzino, 52, driving while intoxicated
- David Cameron, 37, possession of a controlled substance
- Julie Ramos, 26, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20:
Sept. 14
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Landry.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood.
- A person was arrested for assault in the 2200 block of 14th Street.
Sept. 15
- No reports.
Sept. 16
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of Maple.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1900 block of Llano.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Van.
Sept. 17
- Identity theft was reported in the 300 block of Avenue E.
Sept. 18
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Marion.
- Criminal trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Birchwood.
Sept. 19
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
Sept. 20
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Boyd.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 1000 block of Magnolia.