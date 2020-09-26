Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20:

Andrew Parms, 29, assault

Kathryn Fazzino, 52, driving while intoxicated

David Cameron, 37, possession of a controlled substance

Julie Ramos, 26, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20:

Sept. 14

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Landry.

Theft was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood.

A person was arrested for assault in the 2200 block of 14th Street.

Sept. 15

No reports.

Sept. 16

Theft was reported in the 100 block of Maple.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1900 block of Llano.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Van.

Sept. 17

Identity theft was reported in the 300 block of Avenue E.

Sept. 18

Theft was reported in the 700 block of Marion.

Criminal trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Birchwood.

Sept. 19

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Sept. 20