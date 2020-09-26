Rock-A-Noos pull off second straight win

A narrow first-set victory set the tone for the Port Neches-Groves volleyball team Friday night in a District 21-5A opening win at Dayton.

PNG earned its second straight win overall, 26-24, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24 behind the defense of Trista Hughes (14 digs), Mariela Dublon and Sarah Grove (nine digs each). Morgan Louvier had 13 setting assists and five kills, while Grove’s eight kills and Morgan Coates’ five kills guided PNG (2-4, 1-0 in 21-5A) on offense.

Hughes added three aces, and Rylee Rojas contributed nine setting assists for PNG, which defeated West Brook earlier in the week in Port Neches.

The Rock-A-Noos host Crosby in district play this coming Tuesday before an Oct. 2 showdown at perennial power Barbers Hill.