expand
Ad Spot

September 26, 2020

Sabine Pass gains more players, will kick off Oct. 9

By Chris Moore

Published 12:03 am Saturday, September 26, 2020

The Sabine Pass football team will begin its season Oct. 9 at home against Burkeville, head coach Jason Thibodeaux said Friday. The team did not have enough players prior to Wednesday.

The Sharks gained four players over the past couple of weeks, bringing the roster’s total to 16. Thibodeaux previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia he wanted approximately 15 players to field a team.

“My plan had been to start school and see from there,” he said. “We had no spikes in COVID and our parents feel comfortable that we have a pretty good plan to keep our kids safe. That was our goal and we reached our goal.”

The Sharks missed the first two games of the season against Colmesneil and Acadian Home School.

Thibodeaux said he did not want to miss any district games. The Oct. 9 matchup is the Sharks’ first District 12-2A Division II game on their schedule.

Kickoff of that game is set for 7 p.m.

“On Wednesday, we were remote because of the storm,” Thibodeaux said. “With social media and everything, the guys had already told each other before I could tell them on Thursday. They were tickled to death to hear the news from me or from them.”

Thibodeaux said the news has had a positive impact on Thursday and Friday’s practices.

“The excitement is 100 percent more than what it has been,” he said. “The look in their eyes is totally different. They are actually enjoying practice now, because they know we are fixing to pad up on Friday night.”

While the Sharks will not have any preseason games to help prepare for district, Thibodeaux said he believes his team will be ready.

“Our kids are so hungry to play,” he said. “We are going to go out there and play like we had five preseason games.”

Two years ago, the Sharks had to cancel their season after a string of injuries thinned their roster.

“This staff was with me two years ago,” Thibodeaux said. “They didn’t like that we had to cancel. That was something we didn’t want to do, and I was going to see that we weren’t going to do.”

Local

3 from Mid-County charged with theft of Polaris Rangers, welding machine

Local

Port Arthur City Council at-large candidates talk platforms for election success

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Nederland Police Chief keeps residents up-to-date during hurricane

Local

PAISD makes final repayment to Motiva; Board members express concern with commissioners, refineries

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Christopher Bates sees job as more than the badge

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Medical Center of Southeast Texas learning COVID lessons, ready for flu season

Groves

1ST RESPONDERS — More to the 911 system that meets the eye

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Golden Triangle Emergency takes COVID-19 challenge head-on

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Acadian paramedic Keven Gilbert always game for a game

Local

Drugs, violence lowlight dozens of Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Groves

Memorial recovers from collapse, beats PNG 38-32 on overtime TD strike

Beaumont

Convicted meth dealing contributor apprehended after Jefferson County escape

Local

Man shot in hand, leg during daylight shakedown near Port Neches grocery store

Local

Truck abandoned after thieves get away with cash from Gulf Credit Union ATM

Local

UPDATE: Fleeing man ditches guns in chase from Port Neches to Port Arthur

Local

WATCH: Chainsaw theft that took place before gun pointing at Tractor Supply

Local

Nederland business redevelopment goal of $300K EDC motel property purchase

Local

Capital improvement high on PA City Council candidates’ lists for Districts 3, 4

Local

INDICTMENT: Ex-store employee robs Port Arthur Mini Mart at gunpoint

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 16 – 22

Local

UPDATE: Police respond Friday morning after several GCU ATMs damaged

Local

City of Port Arthur announces Dryden Place water main break, outlines outages

Local

Nederland ISD announces Langham Elementary as National Blue Ribbon School