expand
Ad Spot

September 26, 2020

Hurricane Laura Storm restoration takes place in Louisiana.

STEPHEN HEMELT — Power restoration is 1st response many want after an emergency

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:02 am Saturday, September 26, 2020

Hurricane damage from super storm Laura could have been so much worse in Port Arthur and Mid-County, especially when seeing the negative impacts suffered by our neighbors in Orange County and southwest Louisiana.

Outside of a tragic run of fatal generator accidents involving exposure to carbon monoxide, local first responders were not called to life-saving actions throughout the storm’s impact or through its aftermath.

That set the stage for another group of first responders — crewmembers from Entergy.

There were massive swaths of power outages across our region, leaving just about every local resident asking, “When is my power coming back on?”

One of the people tasked with answering that question was Frank Shannon.

Entergy Texas’ director of region customer service oversees the six east region networks in Texas, including Port Arthur, Beaumont, Orange, Winnie, Dayton and Silsbee.

The Beaumont resident has been with Entergy for 30 years and actually got his start with the company by working out of the Port Arthur office.

“I know those folks that work in that office there on Ninth Avenue are all in on Port Arthur and that Mid-County community,” Shannon told me this week. “Again, that is where I started a long time ago so my heart has always been there. It means a lot to me.”

Trucks line up Aug. 27 to respond to Hurricane Laura in Southeast Texas.

At the height of the storm, Entergy Texas had 291,000 customers without power necessitating more than 1,000 workers to respond to the region.

It was a challenge that pushed line operators.

Many local customers had their power restored within days and most within a week.

“I think we’re at our best when the weather and conditions are at their worst,” Shannon said. “Our folks, the hours they put in and the dedication they put in, go beyond the restoration to trying to keep our customers up to date with the most updated information. It was a real commitment by everybody to do this well. I think we did.

“You add in the whole COVID environment we are operating in and that is a challenge that tested us, pushed us a little bit, especially as we’re bringing in thousands of resources.”

Entergy had to answer how to keep response workers socially distanced and safe.

It helped that it was hardly anyone’s first rodeo, with Shannon listing off personal experience with a host of familiar named-storms, including Rita, Ike, Harvey and Imelda.

Entergy team members drill constantly before storm season, playing out all manner of scenarios and needed response.

They also do a lot of modeling based on storm strength and trajectory, which helps officials ascertain the level of resources needed.

Each network’s specific plan includes a checklist of things they should be working through as a storm approaches 72 hours, 48 hours, 24 hours and 12 hours from landfall. It’s helpful for keeping things that are important at front and center.

“Once that storm makes its way into the gulf off of Florida, we’re looking at tracks and we’re in motion making preparations,” Shannon said. “Tracks can shift and things can change, but with Laura in particular, we had several calls during the day with the weather system and the state to talk through the plan and what we were going to do, what we were going to need. We were preparing for the worst, hoping for the best and executing our storm plan.”

That included having relief workers already staged outside the threat zone and others en route to arrive right after the storm cleared.

Each action had a benefit. Once local demands were served, more resources were shared with other still-recovering areas.

It’s the type of first response that no one should take for granted.

Stephen Hemelt is the president of Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at 409-721-2445 or stephen.hemelt@panews.com.

Local

3 from Mid-County charged with theft of Polaris Rangers, welding machine

Local

Port Arthur City Council at-large candidates talk platforms for election success

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Nederland Police Chief keeps residents up-to-date during hurricane

Local

PAISD makes final repayment to Motiva; Board members express concern with commissioners, refineries

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Christopher Bates sees job as more than the badge

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Medical Center of Southeast Texas learning COVID lessons, ready for flu season

Groves

1ST RESPONDERS — More to the 911 system that meets the eye

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Golden Triangle Emergency takes COVID-19 challenge head-on

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Acadian paramedic Keven Gilbert always game for a game

Local

Drugs, violence lowlight dozens of Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Groves

Memorial recovers from collapse, beats PNG 38-32 on overtime TD strike

Beaumont

Convicted meth dealing contributor apprehended after Jefferson County escape

Local

Man shot in hand, leg during daylight shakedown near Port Neches grocery store

Local

Truck abandoned after thieves get away with cash from Gulf Credit Union ATM

Local

UPDATE: Fleeing man ditches guns in chase from Port Neches to Port Arthur

Local

WATCH: Chainsaw theft that took place before gun pointing at Tractor Supply

Local

Nederland business redevelopment goal of $300K EDC motel property purchase

Local

Capital improvement high on PA City Council candidates’ lists for Districts 3, 4

Local

INDICTMENT: Ex-store employee robs Port Arthur Mini Mart at gunpoint

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Sept. 16 – 22

Local

UPDATE: Police respond Friday morning after several GCU ATMs damaged

Local

City of Port Arthur announces Dryden Place water main break, outlines outages

Local

Nederland ISD announces Langham Elementary as National Blue Ribbon School