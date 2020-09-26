WATCH: Two men rob Port Arthur bakery at gunpoint

Port Arthur Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying or locating two men who robbed a local bakery at gunpoint a week ago.

According to video and a brief statement released Saturday night, two men entered the Ana’s Mexican Bakery location at 3426 Gulfway Drive at 8:50 p.m. Sept. 19 and demanded money from the front desk cashier.

The robbery included the threat of gunfire and had one assailant jumping on top of the counter in an effort to secure all the cash the business had.

The video showed a robbery that took less than one minute with no shots fired and a calm and compliant victim.

Outside of the video, Port Arthur Police have not released any suspect descriptive information or getaway vehicle information.

PAPD asks anyone with information on the identity of the two males to call Det. Tomas Barboza at 409-983-8650.

If you know this suspects’ identities or have any other information, you can also call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You won’t be asked your name and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Make an anonymous online tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.