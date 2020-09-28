expand
Ad Spot

September 28, 2020

(Photo by Gregory J. Hall)

Army vehicles involved in accident on U.S. 69; vehicle’s tires suspended over side of overpass

By PA News

Published 4:33 pm Monday, September 28, 2020

Two 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) Army Motor Transport Operators were involved in a single-vehicle accident in a Load Handling System (LHS) with a trailer en route from Port Arthur to Fort Polk, Louisiana, at approximately 12:16 p.m. Monday (Sept. 28).

During heavy rains, a civilian pickup truck swerved in front of the LHS on U.S. 69, according to a release from the 7th Transportation Brigade. The driver of the LHS immediately conducted evasive maneuvers to avoid the civilian vehicle.

The LHS came to rest onto a concrete barrier and metal guard rail, eventually stopping on an overpass with the right tires suspended over the side of the overpass.

Their actions prevented injury to the civilian(s) and themselves. The LHS and trailer were safely recovered by the Department of Transportation in conjunction with Army recovery assets.

 

Local

Army vehicles involved in accident on U.S. 69; vehicle’s tires suspended over side of overpass

High School Sports

UPDATE: Nederland finds new opponent after Houston Austin cancels Friday contest

Local

Roads back open after multiple-vehicle crash closes U.S. 69

Local

UPDATE: U.S. 69 closed in Port Arthur following crash scene at FM 365 overpass

Local

ROSS RAMSEY — Keep calm & vote on in Texas

Local

U.S. gas prices break 3 weeks of declines; where does Texas stand?

Beaumont

1 dead, 1 in jail following Saturday afternoon shooting

Local

WATCH: Two men rob Port Arthur bakery at gunpoint

Local

Military in Port Arthur offloading cargo that will head to Louisiana for joint readiness exercise

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Medical Center of Southeast Texas learning COVID lessons, ready for flu season

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Acadian paramedic Keven Gilbert always game for a game

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Golden Triangle Emergency takes COVID-19 challenge head-on

Local

PAISD makes final repayment to Motiva; Board members express concern with commissioners, refineries

Groves

1ST RESPONDERS — More to the 911 system that meets the eye

Local

3 from Mid-County charged with theft of Polaris Rangers, welding machine

Local

Port Arthur City Council at-large candidates talk platforms for election success

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Nederland Police Chief keeps residents up-to-date during hurricane

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Christopher Bates sees job as more than the badge

Local

Drugs, violence lowlight dozens of Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Groves

Memorial recovers from collapse, beats PNG 38-32 on overtime TD strike

Beaumont

Convicted meth dealing contributor apprehended after Jefferson County escape

Local

Man shot in hand, leg during daylight shakedown near Port Neches grocery store

Local

Truck abandoned after thieves get away with cash from Gulf Credit Union ATM