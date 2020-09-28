expand
September 28, 2020

Dorothy Louise Burch

By PA News

Published 6:17 pm Monday, September 28, 2020

Dorothy Louise Burch, 92, of Port Arthur passed away peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020.

Dorothy was born in Lufkin, Texas on November 5, 1927 to the late Peter Pius Cooney and Lena Walsh Cooney.

She was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Port Arthur where she served in the Altar Society.

She was a woman of faith with a servant’s heart and was humbly honored to receive the Beaumont Diocesan Council of Catholic Women’s Benediction of Love Award.

She was a proud member of the Legion of Mary, Irish Heritage Society, and United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Her life was filled with love and her greatest joy was taking care of her family.

She loved hosting holiday gatherings and was famous for her roast, rice and gravy – PawPaw’s favorite!

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ralph Burch of Port Arthur; her daughters, Becky Rash and her husband Gary of Nederland and Mary Burch of Beaumont; her sister, Mary Elizabeth Jamison of Dayton; her brother, Peter Paul Cooney and his wife Janet of Lufkin; her grandchildren, Cherie Cousins of Nederland, Adam (Lindsay) Cousins of Port Arthur, Charlie (Christina) Cousins of Nederland, and Andrew (Taylor) Cousins of Beaumont.

She is also survived by her nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Frances Cooney and her brother William Bernard Cooney.

A gathering of her family and friends was from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Port Arthur with Father Rodel Faller officiating.

Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Christie and the staff at Gulf Health Care Center, Amanda and the staff at Heart of Texas Hospice, and Ryan and the staff at Synergy Home Care for the compassion and care given to their mother during her time of need.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church.

