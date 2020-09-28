UPDATE: Nederland finds new opponent after Houston Austin cancels Friday contest

The Houston Austin athletic department has canceled Friday’s Nederland High School football game, Bulldogs head coach Monte Barrow said Monday.

In its place, the Bulldogs will host Lufkin at 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

Nederland had to cancel last week’s game at Hunstville after numerous Bulldogs tested positive for the coronavirus.

Barrow said his team is on track to play this week, barring any more positive tests.

Nederland will host a city wide pep rally at Bulldog Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday.