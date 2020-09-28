expand
September 28, 2020

Nederland football players wait to rush toward their captains prior to kickoff against West Orange-Stark on Aug. 30, 2019. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

UPDATE: Nederland finds new opponent after Houston Austin cancels Friday contest

By Chris Moore

Published 3:28 pm Monday, September 28, 2020

The Houston Austin athletic department has canceled Friday’s Nederland High School football game, Bulldogs head coach Monte Barrow said Monday.

In its place, the Bulldogs will host Lufkin at 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

Nederland had to cancel last week’s game at Hunstville after numerous Bulldogs tested positive for the coronavirus.

Barrow said his team is on track to play this week, barring any more positive tests.

Nederland will host a city wide pep rally at Bulldog Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday.

