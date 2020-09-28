expand
September 28, 2020

U.S. gas prices break 3 weeks of declines; where does Texas stand?

By PA News

Published 7:04 am Monday, September 28, 2020

Higher oil prices caused most states to see gas prices inch higher, with the national average rising ever so slightly in the last week, breaking its three-week streak of declines.

“The rise is likely temporary as oil prices that had pushed higher gave up their gains last week and closed near the low-side of the range they’ve been in for quite some time,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Texas gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.86/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations.

“According to Pay with GasBuddy data, gasoline demand declined again last week, falling nearly 1 percent from the prior week, largely in line with expectations as we head into the first full week of fall,” De Haan said.

“While the Atlantic is finally silent — likely temporary — really the only upside we could see over the coming months would be borne out of hurricane season, or if a COVID-19 vaccine proves successful in pushing demand back closer to normal.”

Gas prices in Texas are 6.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 49.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.49/g today while the most expensive is $2.50/g, a difference of $1.01/g.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.49/g while the highest is $2.50/g, a difference of $1.01/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen .9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g today.

The national average is down 6.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 47.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:
September 28, 2019: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
September 28, 2018: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
September 28, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
September 28, 2016: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
September 28, 2015: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
September 28, 2014: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
September 28, 2013: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)
September 28, 2012: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)
September 28, 2011: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)
September 28, 2010: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
• Midland Odessa – $1.90/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.92/g.
• San Antonio – $1.76/g, down 5.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.81/g.
• Austin- $1.83/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.86/g.

