Hurricane Center talks tropical depression development in Caribbean

Southeast Texas weather watchers have their eyes on the Caribbean Sea.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea in a few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week or weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

It has a near zero chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a medium (50 percent) chance during the next five days.