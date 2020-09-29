James William McGrath born March 16, 1939 to James McGrath and Helen Lewis McGrath in Enid Oklahoma, died September 25, 2020 at his residence in Livingston, Texas at the age of 81 years.

His loving family includes, wife of 55 years Bernadine McGrath; children, Buddy Martin and wife Diana, James Joseph McGrath wife Lana, Jason Morgan McGrath and wife Janet; five grandchildren, Lauryn McGrath, Conor McGrath, William McGrath, Courtney Salcido, Christian Jackson; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

James is preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen McGrath; sister, Nellie McGrath; grandchild, Luke McGrath; James was member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church belonging to the Knights of Columbus for many years, also a veteran having served in

the United States Army.

Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm with a rosary beginning at 6 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Pace Funeral Home 200 FM 350 N Livingston Texas.

Celebration of James life will begin at 1 pm Mass Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 2590 Highway 190 W. Livingston Texas with Father Tarsisius Puling S.V.D. officiating.

Family has asked if you’re attending either service please wear a mask.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society cancer.org/givehope.com 1-800-227-2345 to send online condolences please go to www.pacefuneral.com.