expand
Ad Spot

September 29, 2020

James William McGrath

James William McGrath

By PA News

Published 6:13 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

James William McGrath born March 16, 1939 to James McGrath and Helen Lewis McGrath in Enid Oklahoma, died September 25, 2020 at his residence in Livingston, Texas at the age of 81 years.

His loving family includes, wife of 55 years Bernadine McGrath; children, Buddy Martin and wife Diana, James Joseph McGrath wife Lana, Jason Morgan McGrath and wife Janet; five grandchildren, Lauryn McGrath, Conor McGrath, William McGrath, Courtney Salcido, Christian Jackson; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

James is preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen McGrath; sister, Nellie McGrath; grandchild, Luke McGrath; James was member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church belonging to the Knights of Columbus for many years, also a veteran having served in
the United States Army.

Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm with a rosary beginning at 6 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Pace Funeral Home 200 FM 350 N Livingston Texas.

Celebration of James life will begin at 1 pm Mass Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 2590 Highway 190 W. Livingston Texas with Father Tarsisius Puling S.V.D. officiating.

Family has asked if you’re attending either service please wear a mask.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society cancer.org/givehope.com 1-800-227-2345 to send online condolences please go to www.pacefuneral.com.

  • Latest Obits

  • Recent Posts

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Check this Out

  • Business

  • Education

Local

2 local deaths related to COVID-19 reported Tuesday morning

Local

Hurricane Center talks tropical depression development in Caribbean

Local

New principal named for Nederland’s Central Middle School

Local

Former PAISD superintendent releases debut book, receives honor from Texas State

Local

Dramatic reconstruction of U.S. 69/Texas 73 interchange proposed; your comments sought

Local

3rd, 6th & 10th grade Port Arthur students transition back to in-person learning

High School Sports

Nederland coach says new game Friday puts “more pep in the rally”

Local

Army vehicles involved in U.S. 69 wreck; vehicle’s tires suspended over side of overpass

Local

Roads back open after multiple-vehicle crash closes U.S. 69

Local

UPDATE: U.S. 69 closed in Port Arthur following crash scene at FM 365 overpass

Local

ROSS RAMSEY — Keep calm & vote on in Texas

Local

U.S. gas prices break 3 weeks of declines; where does Texas stand?

Beaumont

1 dead, 1 in jail following Saturday afternoon shooting

Local

WATCH: Two men rob Port Arthur bakery at gunpoint

Local

Military in Port Arthur offloading cargo that will head to Louisiana for joint readiness exercise

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Medical Center of Southeast Texas learning COVID lessons, ready for flu season

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Acadian paramedic Keven Gilbert always game for a game

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Golden Triangle Emergency takes COVID-19 challenge head-on

Local

PAISD makes final repayment to Motiva; Board members express concern with commissioners, refineries

Groves

1ST RESPONDERS — More to the 911 system that meets the eye

Local

3 from Mid-County charged with theft of Polaris Rangers, welding machine

Local

Port Arthur City Council at-large candidates talk platforms for election success

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Nederland Police Chief keeps residents up-to-date during hurricane

Local

1ST RESPONDERS — Christopher Bates sees job as more than the badge