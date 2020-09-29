expand
September 29, 2020

Lava Jean Oliver

Lava Jean Oliver

By PA News

Published 6:16 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Lava Jean Oliver, born September 4, 1937 in Port Arthur, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Willie (Mary Lee) Scott, Mr. and Mrs. Junious (Mary Lee) Jefferson, and two grandsons, Brandon Anthony Oliver and DeKylan Oliver.

Lava was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Texas, a 1957 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School and attended Texas Southern University.

She was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church for more than 60 years.

She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Anthony Russell Oliver, one daughter Patricia Oliver Robinson (David) of Port Arthur, Texas; two sons, Darren Anthony Oliver, Sr. of Port Arthur, Texas and Derrick Russell Oliver of Port Arthur, Texas; four grandchildren, Damond
Oliver, Darren Oliver Jr. two granddaughters Ke A’nna Oliver, and Katlyn Oliver and their mother, Saundra Oliver of Port Arthur, Texas;
one god-child Marty Valsin; a very devoted caregiver, Janice Guillory; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 924 Booker Washington, Port Arthur, TX with
visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

