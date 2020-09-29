expand
September 29, 2020

Penny Lynnette Covel

Penny Lynnette Covel

By PA News

Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Penny Lynnette Covel, 57, of Vidor passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Baptist Southeast Texas Hospital in Beaumont.

She was born in Port Arthur, Texas on December 24, 1962 to her parents, Keith Kipling Ray, Sr. and Betty Ledger Ray.

Penny was a lifelong resident of the area.

She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1981.

Penny was a devoted homemaker and mother in raising her daughter, Sydney.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Terry Lee Ray and Ronny Earl Ray.

She is survived by her daughter, Sydney Covel of Vidor, her two sisters, Kay Sutton and her husband, Steve of Coushatta, Louisiana, Kelly Trahan and her husband, Michael of Winnie, her brother, Keith K. Ray, Jr. of Port Acres along with two nephews and two nieces.

Service to honor Penny’s life will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors in Groves.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors must wear a face mask or covering and practice social distancing as mandated by state and county officials.

