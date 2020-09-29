expand
September 29, 2020

Randle Davis

Randle Davis

By PA News

Published 6:24 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Randle Davis, 56, of Port Arthur, TX was called to his heavenly home on September 21, 2020.

He was born January 25, 1964 to the late Randle and Pearl Davis.

Randle resided in Port Arthur for 56 years. A graduate of Abraham Lincoln Class of 1982.

He is survived by his two daughters Britteni Lee and Marandle Davis, two sisters Dora Como and Carla Davis-Lewis, & 7 grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation
from 9 a.m. until service time.

