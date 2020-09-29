expand
September 29, 2020

By PA News

Published 6:28 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Una Marie Adams, 95, of Port Arthur passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas.

Una was born November 23, 1924 in Kaplan, Louisiana to Clovis Vincent and Theresa Broussard Vincent.

She was a lifelong Port Arthur area resident and former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Andrus Adams; daughters, Kathleen Fawvor and Theresia Soliz; and her sisters and brothers.

Survivors include her daughter Laura Soto and husband Tony of Pasadena; grandchildren, Lisa Hunter (Johnnie), Brian Guerra (Heather), Corey Fawvor (Shannon), Delissa Fawvor, Eric Soliz (Kristen) and Amy Lange;  great-grandchildren, Manuel Rodriguez (Selene), Blake Guerra, Cash Fawvor, Easton Soliz, Kolten Soliz, and Kayla Lange; great-great grandchildren, Melanie, Maritsa, and Makayla Rodriguez; four step-grandchildren and a host of step-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves with Monsignor Kenneth Greig officiating under the direction of
Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

