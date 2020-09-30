expand
September 30, 2020

Nederland arrests, blotter for Sept. 21-27

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27

  • Christy Bernal, 33, Nederland warrants
  • Israel Galvan, 27, warrant other agency
  • Rodderick Jones, 24, warrant other agency
  • Shanequil Williams, 41, warrant other agency
  • Jeremy Gary, 47, warrant other agency
  • Wareall Grogan, 29, Nederland warrants, fail to identify-give false information

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27:

Sept. 21

  • An officer assisted another agency in the 1900 block of Helena.
  • Aggravated assault–family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.

Sept. 22

  • An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Gary.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue D.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Unlawful carrying of a weapon within a weapon-free school zone was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
  • A theft was reported in the 800 block of South 14½ Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Gary.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8600 block of Beauxart Garden Road.

Sept. 23

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 800 block of Carriage Lane.
  • An information report was made in the 400 block of North 22nd Street.
  • An overdose was reported in the 2300 block of Montaigne.
  • A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of Canal.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of Franklin.

Sept. 24

  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2100 block of Avenue C.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue D.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3100 block of Avenue A.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue A.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Atlanta.
  • Identity theft was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue A.
  • Sexual assault was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

Sept. 25

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Jackson.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Arbor Court.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
  • An assault was reported in the 1800 block of Seattle.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South 2½ Street.
  • A runaway was reported in the 700 block of South 10th Street.
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and failure to identify/intentionally give false information in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of Franklin.

Sept. 26

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.

Sept. 27

  • Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue C.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue F.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence in the 100 block of Avenue D.

