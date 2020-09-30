expand
September 30, 2020

PNPD awaiting forensics on recovered guns, property

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:27 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

PORT NECHES — Police in Port Neches are waiting on the results of forensics for items recovered following Friday’s chase.

Police Chief Paul Lemoine said five handguns with various magazines and other items were recovered after a suspect allegedly tossed them from a vehicle during a pursuit that began in Port Neches and ended in Port Arthur.

At least two of the recovered handguns are reported stolen. Some, he said, were reported stolen but the likely owners did not have the serial numbers of the weapons, only a description.

Lemoine said most guns recovered in these circumstances are likely stolen.

Background info

An officer patrolling the 2700 block of Saba Lane at approximately 2 a.m. Friday spotted a suspicious vehicle “slow rolling with its lights off.”

The officer was patrolling the area after recent vehicle burglaries in the city and surrounding cities.

“The officer attempted to stop the suspect vehicle on Saba Lane at the intersection with Landry Lane, but the driver refused to stop,” Lemoine said.

During a subsequent pursuit, the officer noticed the suspect throw several pistols from the vehicle.

The pursuit continued into Port Arthur, where officers lost contact with the vehicle in the Griffing Park area.

“While searching the area, officers located the suspect vehicle in a yard on Evergreen,” Lemoine said. “Officers were able to recover some stolen property and a suspect has been identified. Officers later walked the neighborhood, along the pursuit route and recovered several stolen handguns, magazines, holsters, etc.”

No arrests have been made.

Additionally, police searched the vehicle found in Port Arthur and recovered property. A search warrant was obtained for a house but no property was found, Lemoine added.

Port Neches Police are asking the public to contact Det. Capt. Jesse Fournet at 719-4241 if you are missing property or have further information.

