Port Neches resident killed; police look for hit-and-run suspect

On Tuesday at approximately 9:45 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 10, near mile marker 839, in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred approximately six miles west of Beaumont with the involved vehicle fleeing the crash scene.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a pedestrian was walking on the eastbound improved shoulder of Interstate 10.

The pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The deceased victim, a 41-year-old Port Neches resident, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the victim as Juan Jose Hernandez Jr.

At this time, Troopers are analyzing evidence collected at the crash scene to determine the type of vehicle that struck the victim.

DPS is asking for the public’s help with any information that will lead to the location of the vehicle and/or the driver involved in this fatal crash.

The public can contact DPS Communications anytime at 936-699-7340.