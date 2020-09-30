expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2020

Port Neches resident killed; police look for hit-and-run suspect

By PA News

Published 11:50 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

On Tuesday at approximately 9:45 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 10, near mile marker 839, in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred approximately six miles west of Beaumont with the involved vehicle fleeing the crash scene.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a pedestrian was walking on the eastbound improved shoulder of Interstate 10.

The pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The deceased victim, a 41-year-old Port Neches resident, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the victim as Juan Jose Hernandez Jr.

At this time, Troopers are analyzing evidence collected at the crash scene to determine the type of vehicle that struck the victim.

DPS is asking for the public’s help with any information that will lead to the location of the vehicle and/or the driver involved in this fatal crash.

The public can contact DPS Communications anytime at 936-699-7340.

Local

Port Neches resident killed; police look for hit-and-run suspect

Local

Sabine Pass School community battles raw sewage; city talks solution efforts

Local

Nederland City Council pauses on more major reopenings

High School Sports

Bulldogs finally looking forward to gameday; players describe unprecedented prep week

Local

PNPD awaiting forensics on recovered guns, property

Local

PHOTOS: St. Mary’s demolition continues

Local

Nederland arrests, blotter for Sept. 21-27

Local

Dana Johnson appointed to Spindletop Center Board of Trustees

Local

BRIEF — Blessing of the Animals set for Saturday

Local

2 local deaths related to COVID-19 reported Tuesday morning

Local

Hurricane Center talks tropical depression development in Caribbean

Local

New principal named for Nederland’s Central Middle School

Local

Former PAISD superintendent releases debut book, receives honor from Texas State

Local

Dramatic reconstruction of U.S. 69/Texas 73 interchange proposed; your comments sought

Local

3rd, 6th & 10th grade Port Arthur students transition back to in-person learning

High School Sports

Nederland coach says new game Friday puts “more pep in the rally”

Local

Army vehicles involved in U.S. 69 wreck; vehicle’s tires suspended over side of overpass

Local

Roads back open after multiple-vehicle crash closes U.S. 69

Local

UPDATE: U.S. 69 closed in Port Arthur following crash scene at FM 365 overpass

Local

ROSS RAMSEY — Keep calm & vote on in Texas

Local

U.S. gas prices break 3 weeks of declines; where does Texas stand?

Beaumont

1 dead, 1 in jail following Saturday afternoon shooting

Local

WATCH: Two men rob Port Arthur bakery at gunpoint

Local

Military in Port Arthur offloading cargo that will head to Louisiana for joint readiness exercise